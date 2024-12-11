NFL Week 15 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
In a Week 15 NFL schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Dallas Cowboys versus the Carolina Panthers is a game to see.
If you are searching for how to watch Week 15 of the NFL, we’ve got you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 15 NFL Games
Thursday
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
