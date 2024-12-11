Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 12

Published 8:23 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 12

NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (17-10) and Nashville Predators (7-16-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Stars sit in fifth place and the Predators are 16th in the Western Conference.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Matt Duchene 27 12 17 29 21 9
F Mason Marchment 26 12 15 27 29 12
F Tyler Seguin 19 9 11 20 11 4
F Wyatt Johnston 27 6 11 17 19 15
F Jason Robertson 27 6 11 17 23 12

Stars Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.37 (8th)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.56 (4th)
  • Shots: 30.1 (8th)
  • Shots Allowed: 27.3 (7th)
  • Power Play %: 17.44 (24th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 82.5 (6th)

Stars’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 12 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 14 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 16 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 18 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 20 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 29 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 31 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 2 vs. Senators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 9 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 12 at Senators: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Canadiens: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 at Avalanche: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 19 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16
F Filip Forsberg 29 9 10 19 41 18
F Jonathan Marchessault 29 7 8 15 37 3
F Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 21 10
F Steven Stamkos 29 7 7 14 16 9

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.21 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.17 (22nd)
  • Shots: 29.1 (14th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.8 (25th)
  • Power Play %: 18.39 (21st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.1 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

