Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 12
Published 8:23 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (17-10) and Nashville Predators (7-16-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Stars sit in fifth place and the Predators are 16th in the Western Conference.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Matt Duchene
|27
|12
|17
|29
|21
|9
|F Mason Marchment
|26
|12
|15
|27
|29
|12
|F Tyler Seguin
|19
|9
|11
|20
|11
|4
|F Wyatt Johnston
|27
|6
|11
|17
|19
|15
|F Jason Robertson
|27
|6
|11
|17
|23
|12
Stars Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.37 (8th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.56 (4th)
- Shots: 30.1 (8th)
- Shots Allowed: 27.3 (7th)
- Power Play %: 17.44 (24th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.5 (6th)
Stars’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 12 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 16 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 18 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 20 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN
- December 31 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 vs. Senators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 12 at Senators: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Canadiens: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 at Avalanche: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 19 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|46
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|29
|9
|10
|19
|41
|18
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|29
|7
|8
|15
|37
|3
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|21
|10
|F Steven Stamkos
|29
|7
|7
|14
|16
|9
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.21 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.17 (22nd)
- Shots: 29.1 (14th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.8 (25th)
- Power Play %: 18.39 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.1 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
