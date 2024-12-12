Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 12 Published 3:22 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday in college basketball play, including the Campbell Fighting Camels taking on the Citadel Bulldogs — that’s one of the seven games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.