Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 14
Published 8:19 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bucks 118 – Hawks 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.8
- The Bucks (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 0.6% less often than the Hawks (11-15-0) this year.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (6-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Atlanta (7-4) does as the underdog (63.6%).
- Milwaukee’s games have gone over the total 45.8% of the time this season (11 out of 24), less often than Atlanta’s games have (17 out of 26).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 12-6, a better record than the Hawks have posted (8-5) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 113.4 points per game on offense, the Bucks are 12th in the NBA. Defensively, they surrender 112.3 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, Milwaukee is grabbing 42.7 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).
- This year, the Bucks rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.9 per game.
- Milwaukee ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Bucks are making 14.3 treys per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 39.3% three-point percentage (second-best).
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (116.7 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.1 points allowed).
- Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.4) and is ranked 21st in rebounds conceded (44.5).
- This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.8).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.