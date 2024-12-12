Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 14 Published 8:19 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bucks 118 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 3.5)

Bucks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-5.5)

Bucks (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Bucks (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 0.6% less often than the Hawks (11-15-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (6-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Atlanta (7-4) does as the underdog (63.6%).

Milwaukee’s games have gone over the total 45.8% of the time this season (11 out of 24), less often than Atlanta’s games have (17 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 12-6, a better record than the Hawks have posted (8-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

With 113.4 points per game on offense, the Bucks are 12th in the NBA. Defensively, they surrender 112.3 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, Milwaukee is grabbing 42.7 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.9 per game.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Bucks are making 14.3 treys per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 39.3% three-point percentage (second-best).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (116.7 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.1 points allowed).

Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.4) and is ranked 21st in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

