Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12
Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 12, 2024
Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars meet the Nashville Predators on Thursday at American Airlines Center — beginning at 8:00 PM ET — are the Stars’ Matt Duchene and the Predators’ Roman Josi.
Stars vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-211)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Stars Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Matt Duchene
|27
|12
|17
|29
|Mason Marchment
|26
|12
|15
|27
|Tyler Seguin
|19
|9
|11
|20
|Jason Robertson
|27
|6
|11
|17
|Wyatt Johnston
|27
|6
|11
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|9
|10
|19
|Jonathan Marchessault
|29
|7
|8
|15
|Steven Stamkos
|29
|7
|7
|14
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Stars offense’s 91 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.
- On defense, Dallas is one of the best squads in NHL action, conceding 69 total goals to rank second.
- The Stars rank 24th in the league with a 17.44% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (64 total goals, 2.2 per game).
- Nashville’s 92 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Predators have an 18.39% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 21 percentage.
