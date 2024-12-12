NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Hawks Picks for December 14 Published 4:34 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.

Our computer predictions for Saturday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager utilizing the best bets on the board.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 3.5)

Against the spread, Milwaukee is 10-14-0 this year.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 11 times in 26 games.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Bucks are 6-9.

The Hawks are 7-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Over (230.5)





In eight games this season, the Bucks and their opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points.

The Hawks have played 18 games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.

Milwaukee’s games this season have had an average of 226.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.1, 3.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s second-highest scoring team this season compared to the 15th-ranked Bucks.

The Hawks have allowed the 30th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Bucks have given up the 10th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Bucks (-165)

The Bucks have won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when it’s favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

