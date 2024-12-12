NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 13 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has lots in store. Among the games is the San Antonio Spurs playing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 13

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT

FDSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers -6.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)

Over (230.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies -11.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and YES

FDSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA

FDSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV

ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -7.5

Suns -7.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

KJZZ and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

