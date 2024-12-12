NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 13
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has lots in store. Among the games is the San Antonio Spurs playing the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 13
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: 76ers -6.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Grizzlies -11.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -7.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: