New Gap Creek Bridge opens at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Published 10:43 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A new wooden bridge at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park offers visitors a scenic, safe, and dry way to cross Gap Creek!

Hiking on the Wilderness Road Trail from the Daniel Boone Parking Area to the Historic Cumberland Gap Pass, or on trails from the Iron Furnace to Gap Cave, means crossing Gap Creek. After the previous footbridge was closed due to safety concerns, the only way to cross the creek was to get your feet wet! This could be challenging, especially if rain caused water levels to rise.

Replacing the bridge involved regularly moving heavy equipment and materials almost a mile away from the nearest road. Unexpected challenges including weather impacts delayed completion of the project. The new bridge, constructed by Black Diamond Designs Inc., lets visitors walk over the bridge and blends into the park’s natural landscape.

Email newsletter signup

“The Iron Furnace and Gap Creek is such a beautiful and popular part of the park,” said Superintendent Lisa Baldwin. “Since I arrived last year, people have told me how much they enjoy hiking in that area and asked when the bridge would be replaced. This project has been a high priority for the park, and I am delighted to announce that the new bridge is finished and open to visitors.”

The new wooden bridge crosses Gap Creek on the Wilderness Road Trail as it goes from the Daniel Boone Parking Area to the Historic Cumberland Gap Pass. Trail maps and information are available at the park Visitor Center in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park preserves the historic Cumberland Gap, a key point for crossing the Appalachians that became known as the First Gateway to the West. Located where Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia meet, the park’s 24,000 acres includes 85 miles of hiking trails, front and backcountry camping, a historic Appalachian settlement, cave and rock formations, and 14,000 acres of managed wilderness. The visitor center in Middlesboro, Kentucky, is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily. Entrance is free. For more information visit our website or Facebook page.