Titans vs. Bengals: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 15

Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (3-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 15, 2024 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8). For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Bengals, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Bengals (-5) 46.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Bengals (-4.5) 46.5 -235 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Bengals (-5) 46.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights

  • Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Tennessee has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
  • So far this season, Cincinnati has posted a 7-6-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bengals have an ATS record of 4-2 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (69.2%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Calvin Ridley 66.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 26.5 (-114)
Will Levis 207.5 (-114) 1.5 (+144)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

