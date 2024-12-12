Titans vs. Bengals: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 15 Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 15, 2024 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8). For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Bengals, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Tennessee has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

So far this season, Cincinnati has posted a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 4-2 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (69.2%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 66.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 37.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 26.5 (-114) – Will Levis 207.5 (-114) 1.5 (+144) – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

