Titans vs. Bengals: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 15
Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (3-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 15, 2024 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8). For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.
As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Bengals, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-5)
|46.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-4.5)
|46.5
|-235
|+194
|Bet365
|Bengals (-5)
|46.5
|-230
|+190
Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this season.
- The Titans have one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Tennessee has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
- So far this season, Cincinnati has posted a 7-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Bengals have an ATS record of 4-2 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.
- Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (69.2%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Calvin Ridley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|66.5 (-114)
|–
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|–
|–
|–
|–
|37.5 (-114)
|–
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26.5 (-114)
|–
|Will Levis
|207.5 (-114)
|1.5 (+144)
|–
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
