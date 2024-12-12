Titans vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 15

Ja’Marr Chase will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their battle versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the top performers in this matchup between the Bengals and the Titans, and what player prop bets to consider.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Calvin Ridley 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 26.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 207.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Chase Brown 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 28.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Joe Burrow 268.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Ja’Marr Chase 89.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Mike Gesicki 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Tee Higgins 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Andrei Iosivas 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

