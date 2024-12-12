Titans vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 15 Published 1:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Check out some same-game parlay options for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) and the Tennessee Titans (3-10) square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Bengals Spread

Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102)

Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Titans

Titans The Bengals have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Cincinnati has gone 4-2 against the spread.

The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-11-0).

Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Bengals Total

Total: 46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Bengals games this year have hit the over on nine of 13 set point totals (69.2%).

The Titans have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of their games this year (seven of 13 with a set point total).

These two teams average 45.3 points per game combined, 1.2 less than this game’s total.

Combined, these teams allow 54 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +144, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -190

+144, -190 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $80.34 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $84.34 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Bengals to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $73.63 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Bengals to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop nets $77.34 on a $10 bet.

