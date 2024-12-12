Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 12, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 29 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
