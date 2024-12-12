Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 6:24 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 16:42 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

