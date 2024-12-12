Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

Can we count on Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

