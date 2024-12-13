Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bengals Game – Week 15 Published 5:38 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-10) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Titans vs. Bengals Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Bengals taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.4 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.

The Bengals have a 71.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They’ve gone 5-4 in those games.

Cincinnati is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Titans have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

Tennessee has a record of 1-5 when it is set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (+5)

Titans (+5) The Bengals have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread only two times over 13 games with a set spread.

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Over (46.5) The two teams average a combined 1.2 less points per game (45.3) than this game’s total of 46.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game (54) than this game’s total of 46.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Bengals’ 13 games with a set total.

Seven of the Titans’ 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

