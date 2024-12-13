Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bengals Game – Week 15
Published 5:38 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-10) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Titans vs. Bengals Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Bengals taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.4 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.
- The Bengals have a 71.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They’ve gone 5-4 in those games.
- Cincinnati is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The Titans have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-5 when it is set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (+5)
- The Bengals have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.
- Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread only two times over 13 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee is 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.2 less points per game (45.3) than this game’s total of 46.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game (54) than this game’s total of 46.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Bengals’ 13 games with a set total.
- Seven of the Titans’ 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).
