Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 14

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11), which currently has only one player listed, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (14-12, also one injured player) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 4:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bucks won on Tuesday 114-109 against the Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 37 points for the Bucks in the win.

The Hawks are coming off of a 108-100 victory against the Knicks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points in the Hawks’ victory, leading the team.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle 0.7 0.7 0.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 228.5

