Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 14
Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11), which currently has only one player listed, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (14-12, also one injured player) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 4:30 PM ET.
Last time out, the Bucks won on Tuesday 114-109 against the Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 37 points for the Bucks in the win.
The Hawks are coming off of a 108-100 victory against the Knicks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points in the Hawks’ victory, leading the team.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Chris Livingston
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-3.5
|228.5
