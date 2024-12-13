Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 14

Published 5:20 am Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 14

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) face the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Hawks
113.4 Points Avg. 116.7
112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1
48.5% Field Goal % 46.1%
39.3% Three Point % 33.9%

Bucks’ Top Players

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 32.7 points per game for the Bucks while also adding 11.4 rebounds and six assists.
  • Damian Lillard contributes with 25.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game.
  • Lillard connects on 3.4 threes per game to lead active Bucks.
  • Brook Lopez records 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).
  • Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10.2 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds.
  • Young knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/3 Pistons W 128-107 Away -2.5
12/4 Hawks L 119-104 Home -4.5
12/6 Celtics L 111-105 Away +8.5
12/8 Nets W 118-113 Away -6.5
12/10 Magic W 114-109 Home -7.5
12/14 Hawks Home -3.5
12/20 Cavaliers Away
12/21 Wizards Home
12/23 Bulls Away
12/26 Nets Home
12/28 Bulls Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5
12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5
12/6 Lakers W 134-132 Home -4.5
12/8 Nuggets L 141-111 Home -1.5
12/11 Knicks W 108-100 Away +7.5
12/14 Bucks Away +3.5
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home

