College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 14 Published 7:44 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday’s SEC college basketball slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini, and we have picks against the spread right here for all the matchups.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 0.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 0.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Purdue -2.5

Purdue -2.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LIU +26.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers

Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -26.5

Missouri -26.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Ohio State +11.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 7.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 7.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -11.5

Auburn -11.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina Upstate +25 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 22.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 22.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -25

South Carolina -25 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Arizona State +9 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -9

Florida -9 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -20.5

Ole Miss -20.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Central Arkansas +26.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 24.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 24.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -26.5

Arkansas -26.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: LSU +4.5 vs. SMU

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

LSU Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: SMU -4.5

SMU -4.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Louisville +12 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -12

Kentucky -12 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee +0 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Pick ’em

Pick ’em Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: McNeese +9.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

McNeese Cowboys vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -9.5

Mississippi State -9.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -6.5 vs. Grand Canyon

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -6.5

Georgia -6.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma State +5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -5

Oklahoma -5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Creighton +10.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at Alabama Crimson Tide

Creighton Bluejays at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -10.5

Alabama -10.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

