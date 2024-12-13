College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 14
Published 7:44 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Saturday’s SEC college basketball slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini, and we have picks against the spread right here for all the matchups.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 0.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue -2.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: LIU +26.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -26.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Ohio State +11.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 7.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -11.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina Upstate +25 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 22.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -25
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Arizona State +9 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -9
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -20.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Central Arkansas +26.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 24.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -26.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: LSU +4.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU -4.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Louisville +12 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -12
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tennessee +0 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pick ’em
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: McNeese +9.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: McNeese Cowboys vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -9.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia -6.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -6.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma State +5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Creighton +10.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -10.5
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
