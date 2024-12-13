Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26 Published 5:20 am Friday, December 13, 2024

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) play the Chicago Bulls (10-15) at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Bulls 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bulls 116.7 Points Avg. 119.1 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123 46.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 33.9% Three Point % 38.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young contributes with 21 points per game while tacking on 12.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 10.2 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per contest.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bulls’ Top Players

Nikola Vucevic has been among the team’s best in both scoring (21 points per game) and rebounding (9.8 rebounds per game) while adding 3.2 assists per contest.

Josh Giddey has per-game averages of 11.7 points, 6.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Coby White hits 3.3 threes per game.

White’s 1.1 steals and Vucevic’s 0.8 blocks per game are vital to the Bulls’ defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/11 Knicks W 108-100 Away +7.5 12/14 Bucks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away –

Go see the Hawks or Bulls in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/13 Hornets – Home – 12/16 Raptors – Away – 12/19 Celtics – Away – 12/21 Celtics – Home – 12/23 Bucks – Home – 12/26 Hawks – Away – 12/28 Bucks – Home – 12/30 Hornets – Away – 1/1 Wizards – Away – 1/4 Knicks – Home – 1/6 Spurs – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: