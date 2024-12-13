How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 14 Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, 20 of Colorado’s 31 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 6 goals.

This season, 11 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The total for this game (6) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Avalanche (3.26) and the Predators (2.27).

The 6.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.6 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -168

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-7).

Colorado is 7-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -168 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Avalanche’s implied win probability is 62.7%.

Predators Moneyline: +142

In 12 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has achieved the upset one time.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won a single game out of three opportunities.

Nashville has a 41.3% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 2

Avalanche Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon has put up 47 points.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado’s top contributors currently with 43 total points (18 goals and 25 assists) to his name.

Cale Makar has created 36 points for Colorado in 31 games this season, netting a goal on 9.8% of his shots and putting up nine goals and 27 assists.

Across 19 games played, Mackenzie Blackwood has a goaltending record of 6-9-3. During those games, he’s allowed 53 goals while recording 526 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is a top offensive contributor for his club with 23 points (0.8 per game). He has scored seven goals and 16 assists in 29 games (playing 24:08 per game).

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has racked up 19 total points (0.6 per game), with nine goals and 10 assists.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 17.

Juuse Saros has a record of 6-13-5 in 24 games this season, conceding 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 629 saves and a .908 save percentage, 20th in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/8/2024 Devils W 4-0 Away +133 12/10/2024 Penguins W 6-2 Away -183 12/12/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 4-1 Home -189 12/14/2024 Predators – Home -168 12/16/2024 Canucks – Away – 12/19/2024 Sharks – Away – 12/20/2024 Ducks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away +142 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

