How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Published 8:19 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

The Belmont Bruins and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include SEC teams.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Evansville Purple Aces at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Belmont Bruins at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup