How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

The Belmont Bruins and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Evansville Purple Aces at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Belmont Bruins at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

