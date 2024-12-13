How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14 Published 4:45 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) hope to continue a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on December 14, 2024.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Bucks put up 113.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 119.1 the Hawks give up.

Milwaukee is 8-1 when scoring more than 119.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.2% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has an 11-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

The Hawks score just 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks give up (112.3).

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 11-7.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks score 116.2 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 points per game on the road, a difference of six points per contest.

At home, Milwaukee is surrendering 1.8 fewer points per game (111.5) than away from home (113.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have played better in home games this season, making 14.8 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 39% three-point percentage in away games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (118.5 per game) than away (115). But they are also conceding more at home (121.2) than away (116.9).

Atlanta is allowing more points at home (121.2 per game) than on the road (116.9).

The Hawks collect 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (30.1).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Livingston Questionable Ankle

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

