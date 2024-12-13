How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published 4:45 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) hope to continue a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) on December 14, 2024.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.
- The Bucks put up 113.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 119.1 the Hawks give up.
- Milwaukee is 8-1 when scoring more than 119.1 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.2% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has an 11-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.
- The Hawks score just 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks give up (112.3).
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 11-7.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks score 116.2 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 points per game on the road, a difference of six points per contest.
- At home, Milwaukee is surrendering 1.8 fewer points per game (111.5) than away from home (113.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have played better in home games this season, making 14.8 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 39% three-point percentage in away games.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (118.5 per game) than away (115). But they are also conceding more at home (121.2) than away (116.9).
- Atlanta is allowing more points at home (121.2 per game) than on the road (116.9).
- The Hawks collect 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (30.1).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal