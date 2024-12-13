How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14 Published 8:19 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features two games, including the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 14

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

