How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14 Published 5:20 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule for six games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Long Beach State Beach.

Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule for six games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Long Beach State Beach.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Youngstown State Penguins at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: B1G+

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Long Beach State Beach

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+



