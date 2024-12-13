How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14
Published 5:20 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule for six games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Long Beach State Beach.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Youngstown State Penguins at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Long Beach State Beach
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
