Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14 Published 10:44 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) currently features seven players. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body Josh Manson D Out Upper Body Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body Mackenzie Blackwood G Questionable Illness Oliver Kylington D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Colorado ranks 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

Their -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 68 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (93 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -25.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-184) Predators (+153) 6

