NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 14 Published 7:18 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 14

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)

Over (230.8 total projected points) Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Game Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Thunder -5.5

Thunder -5.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)

Over (219.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

