Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14

Published 11:24 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Saturday’s NHL schedule will see the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (8-16-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Avalanche rank eighth in the Western Conference (34 points), while the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (22 points).

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Avalanche’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Nathan MacKinnon 31 11 36 47 54 9
F Mikko Rantanen 31 18 25 43 34 18
D Cale Makar 31 9 27 36 44 25
F Casey Mittelstadt 31 7 14 21 38 8
D Samuel Girard 31 2 14 16 45 9

Avalanche Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.26 (11th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.52 (29th)
  • Shots: 29.1 (13th)
  • Shots Allowed: 26.4 (5th)
  • Power Play %: 24.47 (9th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 74.39 (25th)

Avalanche’s Upcoming Schedule

  • December 14 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 16 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 19 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 20 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 22 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 27 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2
  • December 31 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 2 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 6 vs. Panthers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 8 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • January 9 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 18 vs. Stars: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 vs. Wild: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 22 vs. Jets: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Bruins: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 at Rangers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16
F Filip Forsberg 30 9 10 19 42 18
F Ryan O’Reilly 27 7 10 17 22 10
F Jonathan Marchessault 30 7 10 17 39 3
F Steven Stamkos 30 7 8 15 16 10

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.27 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)
  • Shots: 29 (15th)
  • Shots Allowed: 30 (26th)
  • Power Play %: 18.18 (21st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.23 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

