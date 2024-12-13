Where to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 15

Published 4:38 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 15

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) ready for a road game against the Tennessee Titans (3-10) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Interested in watching this matchup? You can do so on TV.

Dec 15, 2024: Titans vs. Bengals Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 937 YDS / 4 TD / 72.1 YPG / 4.4 YPC
39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.9 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 1,827 YDS (63.6%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 17.5 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 50 REC / 738 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 21 REC / 384 YDS / 8 TD / 38.4 YPG
Kenneth Murray LB 86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Harold Landry OLB 54 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 59 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
Jeffery Simmons DT 51 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Bengals Key Players

Name Position Stats
Joe Burrow QB 3,706 YDS (68.4%) / 33 TD / 6 INT
158 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 12.2 RUSH YPG
Ja’Marr Chase WR 93 REC / 1,319 YDS / 15 TD / 101.5 YPG
Chase Brown RB 735 YDS / 6 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.4 YPC
44 REC / 302 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.2 REC YPG
Tee Higgins WR 45 REC / 581 YDS / 5 TD / 72.6 YPG
Germaine Pratt LB 117 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 5 PD
Trey Hendrickson DE 33 TKL / 13 TFL / 12.5 SACK
Cam Taylor-Britt CB 58 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT
Geno Stone SAF 70 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD

Bengals Injuries

    Sheldon Rankins | DT (Out)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Joe Bachie | LB (Out)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Orlando Brown Jr. | OT (Out)

    • Injury: Fibula
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Charlie Jones | WR (Questionable)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 7 GP

    Trey Hendrickson | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Nir – rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 12.5 Sacks | 13.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

    Joseph Ossai | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Elbow
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 31 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Amarius Mims | OT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    Tee Higgins | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 73 TAR | 45 REC | 581 YDS | 5 TDs

    Joe Burrow | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Wrist
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Passing Stats: 490-for-335 | 3,706 YDS | 33 TDs | 6 INTs

    B.J. Hill | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: NIR – Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 39 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs

    Jay Tufele | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Wrist
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Patriots L 16-10 CBS
9/15/2024 at Chiefs L 26-25 CBS
9/23/2024 Commanders L 38-33 ABC
9/29/2024 at Panthers W 34-24 FOX
10/6/2024 Ravens L 41-38 CBS
10/13/2024 at Giants W 17-7 NBC
10/20/2024 at Browns W 21-14 CBS
10/27/2024 Eagles L 37-17 CBS
11/3/2024 Raiders W 41-24 FOX
11/7/2024 at Ravens L 35-34 Amazon Prime Video
11/17/2024 at Chargers L 34-27 NBC
12/1/2024 Steelers L 44-38 CBS
12/9/2024 at Cowboys W 27-20 ESPN
12/15/2024 at Titans FOX
12/22/2024 Browns FOX
TBD Broncos
TBD at Steelers
