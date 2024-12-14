Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 15
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball slate features top teams in action. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Stonehill Skyhawks squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Stonehill +15.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Illinois State +2.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-2.5)
- TV Channel: MARQ
ATS Pick: Arkansas State +3.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at UAB Blazers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Akron +1.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Akron by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Campbell -4.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Campbell by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Campbell (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Norfolk State +2.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Presbyterian +15.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Miami (FL) by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Rhode Island -11.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama A&M +14.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Dakota State -7.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 11 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Dakota State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
