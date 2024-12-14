Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14 Published 5:39 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Mikko Rantanen and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy tickets for this matchup at StubHub!

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Saturday, December 14

Saturday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Avalanche (-183)

Avalanche (-183) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nathan MacKinnon 31 11 36 47 Mikko Rantanen 31 18 25 43 Cale Makar 31 9 27 36 Casey Mittelstadt 31 7 14 21 Samuel Girard 31 2 14 16 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 30 9 10 19 Ryan O’Reilly 27 7 10 17 Jonathan Marchessault 30 7 10 17 Steven Stamkos 30 7 8 15

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Avalanche’s 101 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Colorado is ranked 30th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 109 (3.5 per game).

The Avalanche have the NHL’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate at 24.47%.

The Predators’ 68 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s 93 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Predators have an 18.18% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: