Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14
Published 5:39 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Mikko Rantanen and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-183)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|31
|11
|36
|47
|Mikko Rantanen
|31
|18
|25
|43
|Cale Makar
|31
|9
|27
|36
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|7
|14
|21
|Samuel Girard
|31
|2
|14
|16
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|9
|10
|19
|Ryan O’Reilly
|27
|7
|10
|17
|Jonathan Marchessault
|30
|7
|10
|17
|Steven Stamkos
|30
|7
|8
|15
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche’s 101 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Colorado is ranked 30th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 109 (3.5 per game).
- The Avalanche have the NHL’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate at 24.47%.
- The Predators’ 68 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 93 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Predators have an 18.18% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.
