Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).

Through 30 games, he has 19 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

