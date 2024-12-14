Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 19 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
  • Through 30 games, he has 19 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
30 Games 2
19 Points 1
9 Goals 1
10 Assists 0

