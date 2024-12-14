Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Fancy a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 29 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:02 on the ice.

Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 29 opportunities).

He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 2 11 Points 2 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

