Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Fancy a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 29 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:02 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 29 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
29 Games 2
11 Points 2
6 Goals 1
5 Assists 1

