Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Fancy a bet on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 29 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:02 on the ice.
- Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 29 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|1
