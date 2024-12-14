How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 7:14 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 35.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have knocked down.
- Illinois has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 75th.
- The 86.2 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 29.0 more points than the Volunteers allow (57.2).
- Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 57.2 points.
Stream Illinois vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers’ 52.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
- Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 31st.
- The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Tennessee is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- On offense, Illinois posted 82.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 83.4 points per game in away games.
- The Fighting Illini gave up 68.1 points per game last season at home, which was 11.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).
- Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% when playing at home and 36.9% when playing on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (80.6).
- The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.
- At home, Tennessee drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2024
|Arkansas
|W 90-77
|T-Mobile Center
|12/6/2024
|@ Northwestern
|L 70-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|W 86-80
|State Farm Center
|12/14/2024
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2024
|Missouri
|–
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2024
|Chicago State
|–
|State Farm Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.