How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 7:14 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 35.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have knocked down.

Illinois has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 75th.

The 86.2 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 29.0 more points than the Volunteers allow (57.2).

Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers’ 52.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 31st.

The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini allow.

Tennessee is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

On offense, Illinois posted 82.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 83.4 points per game in away games.

The Fighting Illini gave up 68.1 points per game last season at home, which was 11.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).

Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% when playing at home and 36.9% when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (80.6).

The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.

At home, Tennessee drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center 12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center 12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/22/2024 Missouri – Enterprise Center 12/29/2024 Chicago State – State Farm Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

