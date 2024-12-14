How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Published 7:14 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX
Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 35.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents have knocked down.
  • Illinois has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 75th.
  • The 86.2 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 29.0 more points than the Volunteers allow (57.2).
  • Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers’ 52.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 31st.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Tennessee is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • On offense, Illinois posted 82.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 83.4 points per game in away games.
  • The Fighting Illini gave up 68.1 points per game last season at home, which was 11.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.4).
  • Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% when playing at home and 36.9% when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (80.6).
  • The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.
  • At home, Tennessee drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center
12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center
12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/22/2024 Missouri Enterprise Center
12/29/2024 Chicago State State Farm Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena

