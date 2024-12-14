How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Published 7:14 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Tennessee is 9-0 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The Volunteers average 18 more points per game (82.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (64.4).
  • Tennessee has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Stream Tennessee vs. Illinois live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).
  • This season, Illinois has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 86.2 points per game, 29 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Illinois has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game away from home, a difference of two points per contest.
  • The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
  • Tennessee sunk 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Illinois scored fewer points at home (82.8 per game) than away (83.4) last season.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.4).
  • At home, Illinois knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (8.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center
12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center
12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/22/2024 Missouri Enterprise Center
12/29/2024 Chicago State State Farm Center

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 14

How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14

How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 14

How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup