How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 7:14 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Tennessee is 9-0 when it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Volunteers average 18 more points per game (82.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (64.4).

Tennessee has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Stream Tennessee vs. Illinois live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).

This season, Illinois has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 86.2 points per game, 29 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Illinois has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game away from home, a difference of two points per contest.

The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).

Tennessee sunk 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Illinois scored fewer points at home (82.8 per game) than away (83.4) last season.

At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.4).

At home, Illinois knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (8.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center 12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center 12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/22/2024 Missouri – Enterprise Center 12/29/2024 Chicago State – State Farm Center

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: