How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 3:15 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Eagles are worst in the nation offensively (48.3 points scored per game) and -1-worst on defense (89.1 points conceded).

Tennessee ranks 22nd-best in the nation by grabbing 39.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 104th in college basketball (29.6 allowed per contest).

The Eagles are -1-worst in the nation in assists (6.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the country by forcing 26.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 89th in college basketball by averaging 14.3 turnovers per contest.

The Eagles are the 17th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).

Tennessee ranks 46th in the country with 4.6 treys allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 121st with a 28.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 27.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.9% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 79.1% have been 2-pointers.

North Carolina Central 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Eagles are the worst squad in college basketball (48.3 points per game). Defensively, they are -1-worst (89.1 points conceded per game).

North Carolina Central is 290th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.7) and 0-worst in rebounds allowed (42.2).

With 6.6 assists per game, the Eagles are -1-worst in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina Central is -2-worst in college basketball in committing them (23.2 per game). And it is ranked 305th in forcing them (13.7 per game).

In 2024-25 the Eagles are 17th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).

North Carolina Central is 230th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 10th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%).

In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 72.7% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.1% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 20.9% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 7 20.1 6.1 3.6 2.9 1.1 1.0 Ruby Whitehorn 7 12.3 6.3 1.7 1.9 0.3 0.9 Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 Samara Spencer 7 11.1 3.4 4.4 0.9 0.1 1.9 Lazaria Spearman 7 9.6 4.6 0.7 1.4 0.3 0.7

North Carolina Central’s Top Players

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Morgan Callahan 11 11.3 6.7 1.1 1.4 1.0 0.0 Kyla Bryant 11 10.8 4.5 2.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 Shakiria Foster 11 8.3 2.5 0.6 1.0 0.4 0.7 Aysia Hinton 11 5.5 3.0 0.4 0.5 0.0 1.5 Terriana Gray 11 4.1 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

North Carolina Central’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 at Tennessee at 2:00 PM ET

December 20 at Winthrop at 12:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Furman at 1:00 PM ET

January 4 at Coppin State at 2:00 PM ET

January 6 at Morgan State at 5:30 PM ET

January 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore at 2:00 PM ET

