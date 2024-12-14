How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15 Published 8:22 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Today’s NBA card features top teams in action. Among the seven games is the Dallas Mavericks playing the Golden State Warriors.

We’ve got everything you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 15

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports

FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSNX

FDSSW and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KATU

AZFamily and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

