Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 30 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.
- Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 17 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages three shots per game.
- In 12 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with five multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|30
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
