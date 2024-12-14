Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 30 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 17 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages three shots per game.
  • In 12 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
30 Games 2
17 Points 1
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup