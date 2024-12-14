Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 30 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.

Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 17 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages three shots per game.

In 12 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

