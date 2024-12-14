NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 15
Published 7:17 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Sunday NBA slate that has plenty of competitive matchups.
Ready to explore the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 15
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pacers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -15.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.2 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.2 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Suns -9.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
