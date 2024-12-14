Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 27 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 17:26 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
- In 13 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 27 games played this season, he has recorded 17 points, with two multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|27
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
