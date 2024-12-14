Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 27 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 17:26 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
  • In 13 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has recorded 17 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
27 Games 2
17 Points 1
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup