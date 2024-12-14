Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 27 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 17:26 on the ice.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

In 13 of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 27 games played this season, he has recorded 17 points, with two multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 2 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

