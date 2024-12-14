Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche play at Ball Arena on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Avalanche, we have lots of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 30 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.

Stamkos has 15 points overall, getting at least one point in 12 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

