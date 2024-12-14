Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche play at Ball Arena on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Avalanche, we have lots of information to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 30 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.
- Stamkos has 15 points overall, getting at least one point in 12 different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|30
|Games
|2
|15
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: