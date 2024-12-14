Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 14 Published 2:17 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday’s game between the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 97-52 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 14.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina Central is projected to cover the point spread (66.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are expected to go under the 154.5 total.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -66.5

Tennessee -66.5 Point total: 154.5

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 97, North Carolina Central 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central

Pick ATS: North Carolina Central (+66.5)

North Carolina Central (+66.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Tennessee has a 1-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 0-1-0 ATS. The Volunteers have a 0-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 1-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 140.9 points per game combined, 13.6 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.6 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (246th in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 22nd in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game. That’s 9.8 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

Tennessee connects on 6.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (sixth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.6.

The Volunteers’ 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 70.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 55th in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (89th in college basketball play), 12.0 fewer than the 26.3 it forces on average (third in college basketball).

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 48.3 points per game (358th in college basketball) while allowing 89.1 per outing (360th in college basketball). They have a -449 scoring differential and have been outscored by 40.8 points per game.

North Carolina Central falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 12.5 boards. It pulls down 29.7 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 42.2.

North Carolina Central makes 3.6 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc (343rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 37.5%.

North Carolina Central has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 23.2 per game (361st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (305th in college basketball).

