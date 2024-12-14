Titans vs. Bengals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 15 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On offense, the Bengals rank ninth in the NFL with 361.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in total defense (365.5 yards allowed per contest). Offensively, the Titans are a bottom-five unit, putting up only 295.4 total yards per game (fourth-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 291.8 total yards per contest (second-best).

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+5) Over (46.5) Bengals 26, Titans 24

Titans Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 33.3% chance to win.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

Tennessee games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this year.

The over/under for this game is 5.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games (postseason included) of 40.7.

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Cincinnati has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In Cincinnati’s 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.2 fewer than the average total in this season’s Bengals contests (postseason included).

Titans vs. Bengals 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bengals 27.8 27.7 29.5 33.3 26.4 22.9 Titans 17.5 26.3 14.5 20.7 20 31.1

