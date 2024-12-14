Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 109 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: