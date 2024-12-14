Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 109 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

id: