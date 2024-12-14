Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (two shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: