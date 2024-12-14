Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:24 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

