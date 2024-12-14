Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
Take a look at Tony Pollard’s stats below.
Pollard has season stats which include 937 rushing yards on 213 carries (4.4 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 39 receptions on 53 targets for 233 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Pollard (questionable, ankle) is listed on the injury report this week.
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.
Titans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 15, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Bengals -5
- Total: 46.5 points
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|213
|937
|4
|4.4
|53
|39
|233
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|28
|128
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|44
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|9
|15
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|24
|119
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|8
|35
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|21
|102
|0
|2
|22
|0
