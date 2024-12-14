Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Boyd’s stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Boyd has been targeted 47 times and has 33 catches for 317 yards (9.6 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd (full participation in practice, foot) is on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Titans.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Total: 46.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 33 317 140 0 9.6

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0

