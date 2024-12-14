Will Will Levis Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Seeking Levis’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Levis’ season stats include 1,827 passing yards (182.7 per game). He is 173-for-272 (63.6%), with 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions, and has 39 carries for 175 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Levis (full participation in practice, shoulder) is listed on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Total: 46.5 points

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 173 272 63.6% 1,827 12 9 6.7 39 175 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 18 23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 17 31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 18 24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 18 37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 19 32 168 0 0 1 3 0

