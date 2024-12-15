December 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:14 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today.

Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch December 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Buffalo Sabres @ Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ St. Louis Blues 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

